The Minnesota Wild were hit with a devastating update to their star left winger, Kirill Kaprizov. According to the Wild PR's X account, he is ruled out of Saturday's contest against the Calgary Flames due to a lower-body injury. Although the team didn't say what the specific injury was, it's significant, nonetheless. The Russian winger is leading the NHL in total points (34), as he has 13 goals and 21 assists.



Kaprizov has been the Wild's biggest surprise this season. After he had 96 points in the 2023-24 season, he's almost reached a third of those points in only 19 games. His efficiency and setting up his teammates have been otherworldly to start the year. Not to mention, Minnesota is 13-3-3 on the season and is second in the Western Conference. They're only behind their division rival and top Western Conference team, the Winnipeg Jets (17-3-0).

However, his dominance has been on full display since the beginning of the season. Even Wild head coach John Hynes gave a glowing review to Kaprizov after a two-goal performance. His impact will certainly be missed, in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

The Wild will miss Kirill Kaprizov's playmaking

Although he has 13 goals, it's been his exceptional playmaking. The 21 assists have been a result of his scoring threat. Teams will meet Kaprizov in the defensive zone before he even gets the puck. Regardless, his speed and physicality get him past defenders and past the neutral zone with a head of steam. Left winger Matt Boldy had 11 goals on the season, but he and Kaprizov have been the only 10+ goal scorers.

Boldy is 23 years old and still a young player. The five years of experience from Kaprizov have helped Boldy tremendously with adjusting to the speed, and pace of the NHL. Regardless, Kaprizov's absence will force the Wild to ask others to fill the void, or at least try to fill the void.

As of November 20, Kaprizov is in the running to win the Hart Trophy. He's outperformed players like Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Nikita Kucherov so far. An injury could dampen his chances if it's a long-term injury.

For Minnesota, they're hoping the injury is minor, as Kaprizov hasn't missed any time this season. The dual-threat ability of the three-time all-star has helped them secure 13 wins on the season. They'll have to ask Boldy, center Marco Rossi, and veteran left-winger Mats Zuccarello for an increased role. In a loaded Central Division, every win counts, especially if they want to make it as the top seed in the Western Conference.