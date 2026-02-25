The Montreal Canadiens (32-17-8) are clearly coming of age. After making the playoffs a year ago, the Canadiens are in second place behind the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Atlantic Division. Executive Vice President Jeff Gorton and head coach Martin St. Louis have built an exciting offensive team that regularly comes through with winning efforts on the road, even when they have to come from behind.

The Canadiens may have the most passionate fans in the NHL and the Bell Centre is one of the most intimidating home arenas in the NHL. The Canadiens represent speed, skill and youth as well as any team in the Eastern Conference.

Suzuki represents talent and leadership

Nick Suzuki was a key member of the gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic hockey team and he is the team's No. 1 center on a line that includes Cole Caufield and Kirby Dach. When this line has the puck in the offensive zone, they throw the puck around as well as any team in the league. Ivan Demidov and Juraj Slafkovsky are the wings on Oliver Kapanen's second line and both of those talented players can put the puck in the net.

The defense crew includes brilliant skaters Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson on the No. 1 pair and Mike Matheson and Kaiden Guhle are the No. 2 defense pair. Both pairs are capable of holding their own and preventing opponents from dominating in the Canadiens' zone.

While the forwards and the defense have the talent to carry the Canadiens into the playoffs and possibly winning at least two rounds, the goaltending is an issue. Sam Montembault has lacked consistency and he has a 10-8-2 record along with a 3.34 goals-against average and a less-than-mediocre .875 save percentage. Jakub Dobes has an impressive 18-5-4 record, but his 2.96 GAA and .892 save percentage are not impressive.

Center Ryan O'Reilly would be the ideal addition for the Habs

As the Canadiens prepare for the stretch run and their final 25 games of the regular season, adding veteran leadership and solid goaltending represents their dream trade-deadline scenario.

The Canadiens must add a solid veteran leader to their talented group of youngsters. Suzuki has been a brilliant player in his 7 years with the team, and Suzuki's playoff experience includes the Covid playoffs of 2020 and 2021 and last year's 5-game loss to the Washington Capitals.

Bringing in a veteran like Ryan O'Reilly who has captained a Stanley Cup-winning team would be an ideal move. O'Reilly is 7 years removed from leading the St. Louis Blues to their only Stanley Cup championship, but that experience is invaluable.

O'Reilly basically told his Blues teammates to jump on his back and he carried them much of the way through four rounds of the postseason that included a 7th-game victory on the road over the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Finals.

The 34-year-old O'Reilly is in his 17th NHL season and he has been with the Nashville Predators for the last three seasons. He has 20 goals and 36 assists in 57 games along with a plus-8 rating.

While Kapanen is a very talented rookie, O'Reilly would be a perfect fit as the center for the No. 2 line with Slafkovsky and Demidov.

O'Reilly would be a solid offensive addition, a fine defensive player and is a highly skilled leader. He will show up at the biggest moments, and that's just what the Canadiens need.

Goalie Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

The Habs need to upgrade their goaltending, and there is little doubt that Binnington would be welcomed as something of a hero in the Bell Centre. He was Canada's No. 1 goaltender in the recently completed Olympic competition, and he was an overtime goal away from lifting his nation to the gold medal.

Binnington and the Blues have had a disappointing year, but he was in net for the Blues during their aforementioned 2019 Stanley Cup triumph. He faced a first period onslaught from the Bruins in Game 7 and that shows he can hold the fort when the pressure is on.

Binnington led Canada to a first-place finish in last year's 4 Nations Face-Off and nearly led the Blues to a first-round triumph over the Winnipeg Jets last year. Binnington is 8-17-5 with a 3.65 GAA and an .864 save percentage. Those numbers are painful, but his ability to rise up to the moment would make him an excellent acquisition.

Overpaying or injuries would be nightmarish for Canadiens

The needs for experience up front and at the goaltending spot are obvious for the Habs. Opposing general managers are likely going to ask Gorton to overpay for an experienced center or goaltender.

Gorton is going to have to get creative when he makes his deals. He can give up draft picks and some minor leaguers, but goalie Jacob Fowler and center Michael Hage should not be dealt.

The Canadiens would also have a problem if injuries hit this team. They simply don't have the depth to overcome serious injuries to Suzuki, Caufield, Slafkovsky or Hutson.