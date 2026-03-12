Those hoping to watch Chad Powers Season 2 on Hulu soon will be thrilled with the latest update regarding the Glen Powell-led series.

On Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2026, the Chad Powers social media team revealed that Season 2 had wrapped, showing a montage of moments around the set as the cast and crew celebrated the achievement.

Later in the video, Powell, while fully decked out in prosthetics, can be heard giving a speech to the cast and crew. He praised them for their hard work.

“This is just a wonderful group of people who really put their heart and soul into this,” Powell raved, “and I'm just so proud of what we accomplished. I cannot wait to unleash Season 2 on the world. It's really, really special. Thank you guys — this was just a dream come true, and I'm so proud of everything.”

When will Chad Powers Season 2 starring Glen Powell come out?

A release date for Chad Powers Season 2 has not been revealed yet, but expect it in the near future. The first season was filmed beginning in August 2024, about 13 months before it eventually premiered on Hulu.

It's unknown if the same kind of turnaround should be expected this time around. The second season wrapped after just about two months in production, which is a quick turnaround.

Judging by his comments, Powell is extremely proud of the end result of Chad Powers Season 2. This is a passionate project for Powell, who co-created the series with Michael Waldron.

The series is based on Eli Manning's sketch from Eli's Places. Originally, Manning went undercover during Penn State's walk-on tryouts, using prosthetics to disguise himself. In turn, he wowed the prospective players and coaches who didn't know who he was.

In the Hulu series, Powell plays Russ Holliday, a disgraced college football quarterback with a chance to reclaim his glory. Years after his disastrous college football playoff game, Russ goes undercover as Chad Powers to save a struggling Southern football program.