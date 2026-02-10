The Montreal Canadiens are enjoying a well-earned Olympic break after putting together a 32-17-8 record over the first 57 games of the 2025-26 National Hockey League season. The Habs have been as consistent as they have been good throughout the year, and currently sit second in the Atlantic Division after winning six of their last nine.

Although there is a roster freeze in effect until Feb. 22, that hasn't stopped general manager Kent Hughes from making calls — specifically in the quest to add a right winger to play on the top line alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta reported.

“It seems like the immediate want, it's that right side on that first line,” the hockey insider said on a recent episode of Daily Faceoff's ‘The Sheet with Jeff Marek' podcast.

Juraj Slafkovsky had been playing on the top line for most of his young NHL career, but after a slight demotion, he's formed terrific chemistry with fellow Europeans and impactful rookies Ivan Demidov and Oliver Kapanen.

Kapanen's emergence in 2025-26 has made Montreal's quest for a top-six center less pressing; the 22-year-old is on pace for 26 goals and 45 points, and continues to develop in his first NHL campaign.

Since that line was assembled, Alexandre Texier and Zach Bolduc have been alternating riding shotgun on the top line with Suzuki and Caufield. But they've managed to average under half a point per game, so an upgrade certainly makes sense — especially considering the Canadiens have legitimate aspirations to separate themselves in a crowded Eastern Conference playoff race.

Who should Canadiens target in trade?

Pagnotta speculated that the Habs could look to bring St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou — a player they were linked to last season — to Quebec. It makes sense, as the Blues are fading away from postseason contention and will likely be moving on from a few veterans ahead of the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline.

Kyrou is an excellent offensive player; he's amassed 70 points or more in three of his last five seasons. However, his over $8 million cap hit isn't ideal, and would be difficult for the Canadiens to absorb, with only $1.5 million in projected cap space on deadline day. If they were able to acquire him, he would become a key piece of the core, as he's signed through 2030-31.

The solution here is Patrik Laine, who is likely to get a change of scenery before March 6. As a pending UFA with a $8.7 million cap hit, it makes sense for GM Kent Hughes to move his contract. But Laine is injury-prone and currently not healthy, and moving that contract won't be easy.

Still, Kyrou would look great on a line with Caufield and Suzuki. So could Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman, who is another potential solution with a contract that ends at the conclusion of 2026-27. The Habs have been linked to him already, and despite his offensive ceiling, he would be elevated by players of Caufield and Suzuki's calibre.

There's no guarantee Montreal makes a move, and even if they don't, the offense is not at all an issue right now. But improving the top line would make a potent Canadiens attack even better ahead of the stretch run.