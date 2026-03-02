The Montreal Canadiens are looking to make it back-to-back years in the playoffs. They are currently in third in the Atlantic Division, with a solid group of players who looked poised to make another run at playoff glory. As the NHL trade deadline approached, the Canadiens were rumored to be wanting to upgrade on the wings.

Now, it is being reported that the team may be looking to upgrade elsewhere as well, according to Marco D'Amico of RG.

“While forward help remains a priority, Montreal has expanded its search to include experienced depth defensemen who can help close out games,” D'Amico is reporting.

Montreal has struggled with closing out games so fr this year. They are one of just two teams that have allowed more goals in 6v5 situations than they have scored. This means, late in games when it is tight, they are struggling to not give up goals and allowing the other team to tie the game.

Recently, against the Islanders, was another example. The Canadiens took a 2-0 lead midway through the second period. They allowed the Isalnders ot tied the game in the period, but once again took the lead in the third. Still, they gave up a goal with less than two minutes left in the game, and then fell in overtime.

The Canadiens have gone to overtime 20 times this year, often blowing a late lead. There have been reports of the Canadiens being interested in Rasmus Ristolainen, but the price tag may be too high.

“Nonetheless, sources indicate the Canadiens have continued to study the market to see if there is a deal to be made, either in the form of cheap short-term help,” D'Amico continued.

The team does not want to mortgage the future for one player right now, but does want to improve to make a run in the playoffs.

The Canadiens are 33-17-9 on the season, good for third place in the Atlantic Division. They return to the ice on Tuesday night, visiting the San Jose Sharks.