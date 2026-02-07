The Patrik Laine experiment hasn't quite worked out as planned for the Montreal Canadiens; the Finnish sniper has appeared in just 57 regular-season games since the start of the 2024-25 campaign, adding 34 points.

With the Habs adding offensive depth in the form of Alexandre Texier and Phil Danault this season, Laine could be the odd man out on the 23-man roster, as RG Media's Marco D'Amico reported on Saturday.

That's especially true considering the return to full health of key forwards, including Kirby Dach, Jake Evans, and soon, Alex Newhook.

“After waiving Sammy Blais earlier this week, the Canadiens currently sit at 22 men on the roster, but Newhook looks like he’ll likely be back by the end of the month,” D'Amico wrote.

“With Laine seemingly ready to return to play, the Montreal Canadiens have tried to move him and are willing to retain 50% of his salary to make it happen. There was talk of the Canadiens possibly being willing to add a sweetener to move Laine, on top of retaining on him, but sources have confirmed there is very little appetite for that.”

There are other reports speculating that Laine has played his last game in a Canadiens jersey, including Sportsnet's Eric Engels, who expects him to be traded before Montreal's first game back from the Olympic break on Feb. 26 against the New York Islanders.

Where could Patrik Laine end up?

It's disappointing to see a player of Laine's offensive caliber so hampered by injuries. After playing in just five games this season, he underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury, and was given a recovery timeline of 3-4 months.

If that timeline holds true, he could be ready to return to game action shortly after the Winter Olympics conclude — though it's looking increasingly likely that won't be in Quebec.

As D'Amico reports, there should be a market for “one of the few legitimate offensive rentals remaining on the board,” with players like Utah Mammoth's Nick Schmaltz, Seattle Kraken's Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner and Charlie Coyle likely sticking with their respective clubs for a postseason push down the stretch.

“The Calgary Flames have just run into a lot of money with key veteran Jonathan Huberdeau out for the rest of the season, as he is set to undergo hip surgery,” the hockey insider continued. “The Carolina Hurricanes have significant cap space and have two of Laine’s best friends – Sebastian Aho and Nikolaj Ehlers – on the roster. While teams like the LA Kings and the Seattle Kraken are looking to add more firepower for a playoff run and lack true snipers on the wing.”

The Canadiens are flush with offensive talent, and sitting second in the Atlantic Division at 32-17-8, shipping Laine out makes a lot of sense.

The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft probably needs a change of scenery, and it'll be interesting to see if GM Kent Hughes gets a deal done shortly after the Olympic roster freeze lifts on Feb. 22.