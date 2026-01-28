The Montreal Canadiens are looking to make it back to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons since 20-19-20 and 2020-21. They are mired in a small slump, though, losing four of their last seven games. The Canadiens have been rumored to be buyers in the trade market, but as they are stuck in this slump, will they make a desperation move?

As fans of the Canadiens have gotten nervous, Habs GM Kent Hughes said they were still going to be “prudent.” The Athletic's hockey insider, Pierre LeBrun, confirmed this may be the path for the team.

“That matches what I’m hearing around the league, as far as the tone of the conversations the Canadiens are having. They’re not mortgaging the future to make it all about this season. They want to make the playoffs, but the bigger picture still trumps all for the youngest team in the league,” LeBrun wrote in his latest NHL rumblings post.

The front office has already made one move, trading for center Phillip Danault. They also have an interest in grabbing another forward for the middle-six.

Article Continues Below

“The Canadiens will continue to look at potential top-six options up front, but any move will have to make sense beyond this year. This is a creative front office. I could see a hockey trade that surprises people but makes sense in the bigger picture,” LeBrun added.

The other major area of need may be with goaltending. The Canadiens are 24th in the NHL in goals-against per game this season while sitting 28th in the league in team save percetnage. The goaltending market may be sparse in the trade market, though.

“In the meantime, don’t expect a goalie trade, either. They need better goaltending, but that answer must come from within. There’s no starter on the trade market available to fix that situation,” LeBrun concluded.

The Habs are still having a great season. The Canadiens are 29-17-7 on the campaign, which places them tied for third in the Atlantic Division, but currently holding a wild card spot. They return to the ice on Thursday night to host the best team in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche.