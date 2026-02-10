The Montreal Canadiens traded for Patrik Laine a couple years ago in a deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Laine wanted a fresh start following some injury-filled seasons in Columbus. And the Canadiens were seeking a bit of scoring punch as they sought to make a run at the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Laine's time in Montreal has been a bit hit or miss. He has still struggled with injury, unfortunately. When he's on the ice, though, he has contributed in big ways. Last season, he scored 20 goals in 56 games, and was especially effective on the power play. 15 of his 20 goals have come with the man advantage.

However, as mentioned, Laine has been unable to escape the injury bug. He's been limited to five games this year, scoring one point. At this time, he is on injured reserve, and has not played since October 16th against the Nashville Predators.

Laine should be returning at some point this season. Additionally, the Canadiens are in a playoff spot, and could use some cap flexibility to operate on the trade market. With this in mind, a trade involving Laine feels like a legitimate possibility. Let's take a look at two potential landing spots for the veteran forward before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

Kraken could help reinvigorate Patrik Laine

The Seattle Kraken find themselves in an intriguing position heading into the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. On one hand, they are in a playoff spot, holding down third place in the Pacific Division. On the other hand, they aren't comfortable in this position. Still, Seattle general manager Jason Botteril appears open to the idea of making a big trade.

The Kraken attempted to acquire Artemi Panarin in a trade with the New York Rangers. This did not pan out, as Panarin was traded to the Los Angeles Kings before the Olympic roster freeze. Meanwhile, Seattle is reportedly dangling Shane Wright and Matty Beniers on the trade market with the hopes of landing a top-six forward.

Patrik Laine is not a top-six forward by any means. However, he could potentially be a low-risk, high-reward option for scoring depth. It's unlikely the Canadiens will charge much to acquire him this year. The Kraken could take a chance on him, and if it doesn't work out, he hits free agency this summer.

The Kraken have the cap space to make this work and take his entire contract. Most likely, the Canadiens would retain at least some of the cap hit, though. Either way, this could be an intriguing swing by Botteril and Seattle before the trade deadline.

Canadiens, Hurricanes could be trade partners

The Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes have a bit of a sorted history when it comes to transactions. The Canadiens attempted to sign Sebastian Aho to an offer sheet during the 2019 offseason. This was matched, but the Hurricanes didn't forget. In 2021, they successfully signed Jesperi Kotkaniemi to an offer sheet.

Will this history prevent the two teams from coming together on a deal? Maybe. There's always the possibility of bad blood between these teams still lingering. However, there are different voices in each front office. This could lead to the two sides being willing to make a deal.

And Patrik Laine could be a good reinforcement for the Hurricanes. Carolina has one of the best offenses in the NHL at this time. However, they could use some depth on the wings. Laine could be a good outlet for young center Logan Stankoven, who Carolina views as its second-line center of the future.

The Hurricanes don't have a ton of needs at this time. The 2026 NHL Trade Deadline is more about reinforcing the roster for them. A Laine trade could be a smart move if the trade cost is right.