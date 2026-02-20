Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki scored a late game-tying goal to help lift Team Canada to a 4-3 overtime win over Czechia in a thriller in the Olympics quarterfinals in Milano Cortina on Wednesday. Canada trailed 3-2 late in the third period before Suzuki found the equalizer to force extra time.

Just 82 seconds into overtime, Mitch Marner fired a shot over the Czech goalie’s shoulder to seal the victory and send Canada to the semifinals. The dramatic finish led to a celebration among Canadian fans at Santagiulia Arena as the tournament favorites kept their gold medal hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Suzuki received strong praise from Hall of Famer Mark Messier after the game.

“Nick Suzuki is probably the most underrated two-way player in the league…,” Messier said.

After Canadian captain Sidney Crosby left the game with an injury and did not return, Suzuki stepped into a leadership role and led from the front as Canada tried to avoid a major upset in Milan. His heroics forced overtime and kept Canada in the game.

With Canada trailing late, Suzuki delivered when his team needed him most. He scored with 3:27 remaining in the third period to tie the game at 3-3. The play began with Suzuki helping carry the puck into the offensive zone before setting up at the top of the crease. He then redirected a shot from defenseman Devon Toews that was headed wide, slipping the puck through the five-hole of Czech goaltender Lukas Dostal.

By the Olympic break, Suzuki had already recorded 18 goals and 47 assists for 65 points in 57 NHL games. At just 26, his 440 career NHL points are steadily moving him up the ranks among the franchise’s all-time leaders.

Praise from a six-time Stanley Cup champion like Messier carries real weight. For Suzuki, it is more than just a compliment. It is recognition from one of the game’s greatest leaders that his quiet, complete style truly matters. On the Olympic stage, Suzuki’s performance showed his growth and importance to both Canada and the Montreal Canadiens.