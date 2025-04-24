Patrik Laine and the Montreal Canadiens entered Game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs hoping to build on their Game 1 performance. The Canadiens lost Game 1 to the Washington Capitals in overtime. However, they put in a really good showing. It was a bit unexpected to see this team put up the sort of fight they did. Head coach Martin St. Louis certainly wanted a repeat performance in Game 2.

To some extent, he got it. The Canadiens played rather well at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. In fact, Montreal opened the scoring in this contest. However, it was not enough. Washington scored three unanswered goals to claim victory. As a result, the Capitals have a 2-0 series lead heading into Game 3.

One intriguing part of how the game ended was how St. Louis approached the third period. He changed how he used some players in the final frame. Most notably was Patrik Laine, who did not play in the third period. The Canadiens head coach explained why he made these changes following the Game 2 loss.

“They’re decisions you make as a coach,” said St. Louis, via Sportsnet. “I shortened my bench by a lot in the third. Honestly, I went with the nine or 10 (forwards) who I thought could help the cause.”

As St. Louis mentioned, Laine is not the only forward who's usage was changed. For instance, Joel Armia received one shift in the final period of play. The Canadiens did find some scoring chances in the wake of these changes. However, they could not solve Capitals goalie Logan Thompson.

The Canadiens are not out of this series by any means. However, the Habs certainly have their work cut out for them moving forward. The series is shifting to Montreal, though. Perhaps having the home ice advantage gives this team an added bit of energy as they fight to save their season.