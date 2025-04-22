ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Capitals look to take the two-game series lead as they host the Montreal Canadiens. It's time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Canadiens-Capitals Game 2 prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, Alex Ovechkin opened the scoring for the Capitals with a power-play goal to give the Capitals the 1-0 lead. In the second period, Anthony Beauvillier would tip in an Ovechkin shot to make it 2-0. Still, the Canadians would make the comeback. In the third period, Cole Caufield scored on the power play to make it a one-goal game. With under five minutes left to play. Nick Suzuki would tie the game and force overtime. In overtime, Alex Ovechkin would score the game winner, his first playoff overtime game-winner of his career, as the Capitals won the game 3-2.

Here are the Canadiens-Capitals Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Canadiens-Capitals Game 2 Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +160

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -194

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Canadiens vs. Capitals Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Canadiens Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Canadiens have been led by the combination of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield from the top line this year. Suzuki led the team in points in the regular season, having 30 goals and 58 assists, good for 89 points. He added a goal in game one of the series. Caufield led the team in goals this regular season, having 37 goals and 33 assists, good for 70 total points. He also added a goal in the first game of the series. The line is rounded out by Juarj Slafkovsky. Slafkovsky finished the regular season with 18 goals and 33 assists, sitting fourth on the team in points.

The Canadiens also get plenty of production from the blue line. Lane Hutson was third on the team in points this season, having six goals and 60 assists. He added two assists in the first game of the series. Meanwhile, Mike Matheson was ninth on the team in points, having six goals and 25 assists. Finally, Brendan Gallagher has been solid from the second line; he finished the regular season with 21 goals and 17 assists this year.

Sam Montembeault will be in goal for the Canadiens in game two of this series. He was 31-24-7 this year with a 2.82 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. Montembeault stopped 29 of 32 shots in the first game, having a .906 save percentage, but taking the overtime loss.

Why the Capitals Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Capitals is led by Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin was the team leader in goals this year, finishing the year with 44 goals and 29 assists. Ovechkin had 14 goals and eight assists this year on the power play. He added two goals and an assist in game one of the series. Dylan Strome joins Ovechkin on the top line. Strome led the team in assists and points, finishing the regular season with 29 goals and 53 assists. He also had nine goals and 25 assists on the power play. Strome had three assists in the first game of the series. The line is rounded out by Anthony Beauvillier. Beauvillier finished with two goals and three assists in his 18 games with the Capitals, and also added a goal and an assist in the first game of the series.

The second line is led by Pierre-Luc Dubois and Connor McMichael. Dubois was fourth on the team in points this year, finishing with 20 goals and 46 assists this year. McMichael finished the regular season with 26 goals and 31 assists. The line is rounded out by Tom Wilson. Wilson finished the regular season with 33 goals and 32 assists, plus he added an assist in game one of the series.

Logan Thompson is expected to be in the goal for the Capitals in this one. He was 31-6-6 this past year with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He was great in game one of the series, giving up just two goals on 35 shots and having a .943 save percentage.

Final Canadiens-Capitals Prediction & Pick

The Capitals come into this Stanley Cup Playoffs game two against the Canadiens as favorites in terms of odds. They dominated the early part of the game last time out. The Capitals took advantage of an early power play and seemed to have the game in hand. Still, Montreal made the comeback and was pushing at the end of the game to take the victory. Both teams had plenty of scoring opportunities in the game, but both goaltenders were fantastic. Do not expect a repeat performance from both goaltenders, making the best play in this one on the total. Take the over.

Final Canadiens-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 (-122)