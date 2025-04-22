Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals got their playoff run started on Monday night, and it was a thriller. The Capitals finished with the best record in the Metropolitan division, and they are taking on the Montreal Canadiens in the first round. The Canadiens got the final wild card spot, so they have a tall task ahead of them in round one. However, they played the Capitals tough in game one, but an overtime goal from Ovechkin lifted Washington to a 3-2 victory.

Alex Ovechkin put the team on his back on Monday night as he scored two goals and recorded three points. He is one of the best to ever do it, and that was on full display in game one.

This season has been a special one for Ovechkin as the entire NHL world has had their eyes on him since the start of the season. Ovechkin spent most of the year chasing Wayne Gretzsky's all-time goal record, and a couple of weeks ago, Ovechkin passed him (playoff goals do not count toward the total).

On April 6th against the New York Islanders, Ovechkin buried his 895th career goal, and that put him in a league of his own. Gretzky finished with 894, so that goal put Ovechkin at #1 all time. He finished the season at 897.

Now, Ovechkin has something else to worry about. He got the all-time goal record, and now it's time to chase the Stanley Cup. The Capitals are one of the best teams in hockey this year, and they are a popular pick to hoist the cup at the end of the season. Washington got all they could handle from the Canadiens in game one on Monday night, but they got the win, and that's all that matters.

Alex Ovechkin has already put together a season that he will never forget, and if he can add a Stanley Cup to it, it'll be that much better.