The Montreal Canadiens lost to the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Wednesday to end their season. After a three-year playoff hiatus, the Habs were back in the dance and put a scare into the top-seeded Caps. But the end of their run means the end of a career for one of their blueliners. Canadiens veteran David Savard announced that this would be his final NHL season. The league congratulated him on social media after the game.

After 870 NHL games, #StanleyCup champion David Savard is calling it a career. 👏 pic.twitter.com/z8xmuNGCx0 — NHL (@NHL) May 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Savard spent the first decade of his career with the Columbus Blue Jackets after they took him in the fourth round of the 2009 draft. He was a key member of the team that upset the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2019 playoffs. Then, in 2021, he joined the Bolts after a trade deadline deal. He won the Stanley Cup with Tampa before hitting free agency.

When the Quebec native hit free agency, he jumped from one side of the 2021 Cup Final to the other. He joined the Canadiens as it looked like their young core was snapping together. But the full-length seasons of 2021-22 and 2022-23 were not kind to the Habs. When they finally made the playoffs this year, he averaged 16:35 ice time in the regular season.

As the Capitals were congratulating their goalie Logan Thompson, the Canadiens huddled around Savard. They congratulated him on a great career and thanked him for his services to the team. With the four-year contract he signed with the Canadiens expiring, he decided to retire instead of testing free agency.

The Canadiens have a lot of young depth on their blue line to replace Savard. Arber Xhekaj is the most notable name that can replace him in the everyday lineup. But prospect David Reinbacher could make his claim in training camp next fall.

The Capitals advance to face the Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.