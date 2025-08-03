Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons made a massive splash after asking the franchise to trade him for all the disrespectful things related to him. Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones was in no way fazed.

Parsons voiced his frustration in a lengthy social media post, stating:

“Unfortunately, I no longer want to be here,” while citing “repeated shots” from the organization and contract talks held “behind closed doors without my agent present,” he added, according to ESPN

He also accused the team of spreading false narratives and criticizing him for injuries he suffered while giving everything for his teammates, the fans, and the franchise.

Despite the tension, Parsons showed up to Cowboys training camp on Saturday, though he wasn't wearing his usual No. 11 jersey. For the first time this camp, he didn't participate with the defense and instead spent time with offensive position groups like quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers. During team drills, he was seen sitting under the tower where Jones typically watches practice.

Jones spoke to reporters that day and addressed whether Parsons' trade request surprised him.

“Not really. Not really at all. This is just negotiation,” he said. He also downplayed the back tightness that has kept Parsons off the field, calling it “the usual stuff” that comes with decades of managing contract situations.

The owner stated that he and Parsons reached a verbal agreement in March, but the player later backed out. Jones hinted that the offer was extremely generous—without disclosing details—but implied it included nearly $200 million in guaranteed money.

“That's what you don't know. … But my point is I reached,” Jones said.

Although the Cowboys have not resumed talks with Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, Jones emphasized that any change to the contract must be mutually agreed upon. He also pointed to his long track record negotiating with star players, reminding reporters that he and Parsons had already reviewed the details during that March meeting.

With no extension, Parsons is set to play the 2024 season on his fifth-year option, worth $21.3 million. If no deal is reached, the Cowboys could apply the franchise tag from 2026 through 2028, though the 2028 figure would match the average salary of the NFL's top five quarterbacks. Still, Jones isn't worried.

“Don't lose any sleep over it,” he told fans on Saturday.