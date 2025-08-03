Ole Miss football coaxed a talented four-star to choose the Rebels over Alabama and Michigan. This recruit then confidently predicted a “natty” in Oxford after committing to their recruiting class.

Linebacker Anthony Davis Jr. chose Ole Miss over both blue blood programs. He even dropped these bold words to Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals.

“Oxford let’s do it, Natty otw (on the way)!” Davis told Fawcett.

His future head coach Lane Kiffin likely will love the confidence. Davis' prediction sparked multiple reactions from fans, though.

“Imagine committing to a program that will never be better than 10-2 every eight years,” one Michigan fan responded on X.

Another fan asked “Why would anyone wanna go to Ole Miss?” One more fan told Davis he and Ole Miss will celebrate “a different natty” but not the one during January.

Ole Miss gaining intriguing LB for stacked 2026 recruiting class

Davis isn't backing down from his belief in the Rebs.

The star from Grayson High in Loganville, Georgia took a liking to the defensive structure implemented at Oxford by Pete Golding.

“That defense is fast and relentless, and they go hard. I'm one of those players that I play with a motor behind me, so I can see me in that defense with the way Coach Golding has those backers playing. They're exciting to watch. I can really see myself in that defense maybe one day,” Davis explained to 247Sports.

Davis piled 105 total tackles his junior season. Including 15 behind the line of scrimmage.

Kiffin and the Rebels have wrapped up major college football recruiting wins this summer. Four-star defensive back Craig Tutt chose Ole Miss on July 18. The Rebs lured in another four-star in edge rusher Landon Barnes.

Kiffin and his coaching staff haven't ignored his area of expertise of offense either. Ole Miss nabbed four-star Corey Barber in May — choosing them over SEC rivals Alabama and Georgia.