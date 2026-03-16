NC State football enters the 2026 offseason facing an unexpected roster challenge after a suspension removed a rising wide receiver from the offense. The development quickly became a major topic in Wolfpack football news and shifts the outlook for the program’s receiver depth heading into the upcoming season.

NC State confirmed that wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann will miss the entire 2026 season after violating NCAA rules related to a performance-enhancing substance. The suspension carries the NCAA’s automatic one-year penalty, which includes the loss of a full season of competition.

The suspension removes a young pass catcher who had begun carving out a role during the 2025 season. Hoffmann appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman, finishing with 25 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged more than 13 yards per catch, underscoring his value in the vertical passing game.

A recruit from Atlantic High School in Delray Beach, Florida, Hoffmann arrived with high expectations. As a senior, he recorded 1,179 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns before committing to NC State after initially pledging to Florida Atlantic.

On3Sports' Noah Fleischman shared a message from the program in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, confirming the NCAA suspension and the timeline for the penalty.

“NC State WR Teddy Hoffmann will miss the 2026 season due to a one-year suspension for violating NCAA rules, per the program.

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He tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance.”

The suspension alters the Wolfpack’s offensive outlook for the 2026 season. Hoffmann started showing flashes early in his college career, including a notable debut with five catches for 93 yards in the first half of a season-opening victory vs. East Carolina.

The coaching staff must now adjust the receiver rotation without one of its emerging contributors. As NC State prepares for another season, depth at wide receiver becomes a key storyline.

Although NCAA rules impose strict penalties for performance-enhancing substance violations, the program will regroup while Hoffmann works toward a return after his one-year suspension.