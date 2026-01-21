Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson was visibly stunned after a controversial tripping penalty in their 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at Bell Centre.

Late in the second period, Wild forward Marcus Foligno fell backward without any contact from Hutson’s stick or body, but the referees still called a two-minute minor.

Replays showed no foul. Foligno simply lost his balance while skating backward as Hutson carried the puck. Many called it a “phantom” penalty and one of the season’s most obvious mistakes.

At the beginning of the third period, referee Eric Furlatt approached Hutson and apologized for the incorrect call. However, it was too late, as the damage had already been done.

The call led to immediate outrage from the fans, who were quick to express their frustration regarding the call. The Fans openly criticized the call and demanded accountability for the Canadiens’ officiating issues.

“This is actually unacceptable,” one fan wrote.

“Unreal that this dude has reffed over 1,500 games. You’d think he’s got the hang of it by now…what an absolute joke. Coming from a blues fan too,” another fan wrote.

“fire the ref who made this call im so fr,” one fan added.

“Furlatt should be fired right after the game,” one fan chimed in.

Despite the penalty, Hutson scored at 12:35 of the second period to give Montreal a 3-2 lead, showing off his offensive skills. He now has 52 points in 50 games this season.

Cole Caufield sealed the win with 15 seconds left, pushing the Canadiens to a 28-15-7 record, third in the Atlantic division. Vladimir Tarasenko scored two power-play goals for Minnesota, including one after the penalty, briefly tying the game 3-3.

The 21-year-old reflected on the Canadiens' outing against the Wild post-game.

“All our guys played the right way. We played a deep game, won a lot of puck battles, and it paid off. I think we played a really good game all around,” Hutson told NHL.com after the game.

Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis didn't hold back and called the penalty a “disgrace” as he defended his fiery young defender.

“It's a f***ing joke!!!” Martin St-Louis yelled at the officials. This penalty is a disgrace.”

As the playoffs approach, the Canadiens can't afford such calls anymore, but wins like this strengthen their contention hopes in the competitive Eastern Conference.