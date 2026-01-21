On Tuesday night, the Montreal Canadiens took a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild. It was Cole Caufield who buried the game-winning goal and showed his elite skill in the process. Still, Caufield was snubbed from the Team USA roster for the Winter Olympics. Now, the Canadiens have taken a jab at Bill Guerin and Team USA over Caufield not being on the roster.

The post by the Canadiens on X, formerly Twitter, shows the highlight of Caufield's game-winning goal over the Wild with just 15 seconds left to play. It was a play that showed his elite scoring ability, taking the one-time pass from Canadian Olympian Nick Suzuki and finding the back of the net. Regardless, his skill was not enough to secure a spot on the Team USA roster for Caufield. So the Canadiens took their jab, simply posting the highlight and tagging USA Hockey.

Adding insult to the jab is who the Canadiens were playing. The GM of the Wild is Bill Guerin, who also happens to be the GM of Team USA, and would have made the final decision to keep Caufield off the roster.

“We just found a way to keep the puck alive, and luckily it went in. That’s why you play the full 60 or 65, whatever it is. They all count the same, but it feels good to get two points tonight,” Caufield said of his goal after the game, according to Sean Farrell of NHL.com.

Meanwhile, the Wild have multiple representatives from their team on Team USA. This includes Matt Boldy and defenseman Brock Faber.

“A point would have been huge,” Faber said. “Back-to-backs, like that, obviously getting it into overtime would have given us a chance to get two points. I think that one sucked at the end, that last shift. He’s [Caufield] the most dangerous player on the ice, and I’ve got to close harder there. That’s what he does. He scores big goals. It would have been great to give ourselves a chance to earn the two points in overtime.”

Faber, clearly frustrated with not earning a point from the contest, made sure to give Caufield his due, but it still raises the question: Why is the “most dangerous player on the ice” not participating in the Olympics?

Caufield has helped lead the Canadiens to a 28-15-7 mark this year, good for third in the Atlantic Division, and just three points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for first. They will return to the ice against a division foe on Thursday, as they host the Buffalo Sabres.