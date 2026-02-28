The Nashville Predators have for days been linked to potential trades of the 36-year-old NHL veteran Steven Stamkos despite the scorer holding a full no-movement clause. Earlier, the former Tampa Bay Lightning star had been rumored to be considering multiple teams, including the Lightning, among a list of contenders that he might be open to a move to.

However, the 2008 draft’s No. 1 overall pick has pushed back on those rumors, claiming that there was a ‘zero’ chance he would waive his no-movement clause.

“I haven't talked to [GM Barry Trotz] at all about that. … Obviously there's stuff that gets reported. But what I'll say, with this group, we want to be together. I can only control what I can control, but I love being here,” he said, per The Score.

The Predators were rumored to be willing to consider moves for Stamkos to improve the team’s future, especially if their playoff chances take a further hit this season. The teams Stamkos was earlier rumored to be open to a move to include the Lightning, Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild.

Further, with general manager Trotz set to step down at the end of the season, the Predators are actively fighting for a postseason berth. Sitting at 27-24-7 with 61 points, Nashville recently secured a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks to pull within two points of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

“We want to play in meaningful hockey games and we're playing in meaningful hockey games right now,” Stamkos had said earlier, per Yahoo Sports.

While securing a playoff spot would likely guarantee a brutal first-round matchup against a powerhouse like Colorado, Vegas, Dallas, or Minnesota, it may also quieten the trade rumors around Stamkos. Rebounding from a turbulent first year in Tennessee, where he logged a 16-year-low 53 points and a career-worst minus-36 rating, Stamkos currently leads the Predators with 29 goals through 58 games.

He is scoring at a 40-goal, 63-point pace, having buried 27 goals in his last 43 games alone. Regardless, as things stand, it appears as though Stamkos has no intention of leaving the Predators.