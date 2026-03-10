The Nashville Predators are engaged in a rebuild with their roster. Defenseman Roman Josi could be leaving Nashville, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reports.

“As hard as it is to even think of Josi in another uniform, I actually think this has more of a chance of happening than one might imagine,” LeBrun reported.

LeBrun thinks that Josi's fate with the team is affected by some of his teammates. The writer says Josi and his management will pay close attention to what Nashville does with stars Ryan O'Reilly, Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault.

“I think if those three are dealt — or even two of them — Josi and his agent, Judd Moldaver, would probably want to have a conversation with the Predators about the organization’s direction,” LeBrun added.

Josi has spent his entire NHL career with the Predators. During the 2025-26 season, he has 43 points in 51 games played.

Predators are having a tough season

The Predators have struggled this season, with a 28-27-8 record. Nashville has struggled to find balance. The team is -29 in goal differential during this campaign.

As a result, the team dealt away a lot of assets ahead of this season's NHL trade deadline. The club traded away so many players it was difficult to keep track of all of them.

“Nashville's bottom six was nearly fully gutted,” Yahoo Sports reported.

It's certainly an uncertain time for Nashville. The club is getting ready to shift to a new general manager. Barry Trotz is leaving the job, but will stay on awhile longer as an advisor. The next GM will be tasked with getting the team back in-balance for the seasons to come.

Predators ownership is positive though despite the recent struggles.

“At a time when many were questioning Sun Belt expansion, Barry (Trotz), together with David Poile, established the Nashville Predators as a model NHL franchise,” Predators and Bridgestone Arena CEO Sean Henry said, per NHL.com. “More recently, Barry has spent nearly three years working tirelessly as our general manager to position the Predators for several years of success, ensuring the organization has all the necessary tools in place to build a long-term winner in today’s NHL, placing an emphasis on the welfare of every player in our system.”

The Predators, who have just four wins in their last 10 games, play the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.