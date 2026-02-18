The Nashville Predators are in a state of transition at this time. General manager Barry Trotz is retiring at the end of this season. He leaves after three seasons in the big chair. These seasons weren't all sunshine and rainbows, unfortunately. The Predators missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, and they could very well do so this year.

The Predators were horrific to begin the year, but they have rebounded quite nicely. Nashville will only be four points out of a playoff spot when play resumes around the league after the Olympics. And they will have five games before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline on March 6th to make their case for a postseason spot.

Nashville has wanted to make the playoffs. That's why they signed the likes of Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei a couple years ago. Unfortunately, the team has not been a perennial postseason contender following these big signings.

Even their postseason contention this season is a bit of a misnomer. The Predators, as mentioned, are within four points of a Wild Card spot in the West. However, the two non-playoff teams ahead of Nashville and the two Wild Card teams are all in the Pacific Division. If we look at the Central Division, the Predators are 18 points back of a divisional postseason spot.

The Predators do not have the ability to truly control their own destiny. They need to overcome half of the Pacific Division for one spot in the playoffs. That is a tall task for any team to overcome. Nashville has to be realistic about its position, and with that in mind, there is one player the Predators must entertain trading at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

Predators should sell high on Steven Stamkos

Stamkos struggled in his first season with the Predators. He finished with nearly 30 goals, but his overall point production fell off a cliff. This is to be expected to some extent. After all, he was 35 when he joined Nashville, and Father Time comes for all.

It seemed as if these struggles were going to be permanent when Stammer managed just nine points in the first two months of the season. However, he has turned back the clock in a major way. Across December and January, the Predators forward scored 19 goals and 30 points in 29 games.

He also stayed hot before the Olympic break. Stamkos scored three goals and five points in three games before the NHL paused action across the league. This is a very encouraging sign. If the Predators believe they can make a run, keeping Stamkos certainly makes a ton of sense.

At the same time, Nashville's uphill climb for a postseason spot should force Trotz to look inward at the trade deadline. Stamkos may not have value higher than it currently is, given that he is now 36 years old. Now is the time for the Predators to see what they can get around the deadline.

There are obstacles to overcome, so this certainly won't be easy. The biggest obstacle is Stamkos himself. He has a full no movement clause and may not want to move during the season. Furthermore, he accounts for $8 million against the salary cap. Nashville does have one retention slot available, but it's still a tricky situation.

There are ways around these obstacles, including the aforementioned retention slot. If the Predators can find a team willing to strike a deal, they need to consider trading Steven Stamkos before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.