The NHL Trade Deadline is just three hours away. The Nashville Predators are expected to sell before the deadline, with players such as Steven Stamkos being linked to other teams. That's after a couple of skaters have already gotten a change of scenery, including Michael McCarron and Nick Blankenburg. Another player linked to trade rumors is Ryan O'Reilly.

While the Predators may be open to trading O'Reilly, they have not received the desired offer to move him, according to hockey insider Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“Latest on Ryan O'Reilly, there hasn't been a trade offer yet on the table for Nashville to consider seriously. Given the price paid for Nic Roy yesterday, it's at least a 1st and a top prospect if not more for a team to get ROR. ROR could very well stay put (which I think he would prefer), but teams are calling,” LeBrun posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Toronto Maple Leafs picked up a first-round and a fifth-round pick from the Colorado Avalanche in the Roy deal. Still, there is a difference between Roy and O'Reilly. Roy is just 29 years old and still has one more year on his deal at $3 million. O'Reilly will be a free agent at the end of the year and is 35 years old.

Article Continues Below

O'Reilly is in his third season with the Predators. He was drafted with the 33rd overall selection in the 2009 NHL Draft and joined the Avs in 2009-10. He would stay with the team until being traded before the 2015 season to the Buffalo Sabres. O'Reilly would be traded again ahead of the 2018-19 campaign to the St. Louis Blues, and win the Conn Smythe with the team on the way to winning the Stanley Cup in 2019.

He was once again traded, this time during the season, being sent to the Leafs during the 2022-23 season, before signing with the Preds ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

There is still time for O'Reilly to get moved, and teams may have interest in the aging forward if they can get him at the right price.

For all of the NHL Trade Deadline reporting ahead of the Friday 3 p.m. ET deadline, stick with ClutchPoints as stories break and develop.