Team Switzerland is preparing to open its Olympic quest against France on Thursday. Roman Josi, who has played over 1,000 games in his NHL career, is hoping to improve from the last time he played in the Olympics, as Switzerland finished ninth in 2014.

Now, Josi has learned that he will not just be another player this time around, but will be the team captain. He spoke about the honor after practice, according to Shawn P. Roarke of NHL.com.

“It's a huge honor, you know? Just representing your country at the Olympics is a huge honor, and being able to captain the team is pretty special, it's pretty cool,” Josi said after practice.

There were multiple options for the role of captain for Switzerland. Josi is the captain of his NHL club, the Nashville Predators. Meanwhile, Nico Hischier, captain of the New Jersey Devils, Kevin Fiala of the Los Angeles Kings, Nino Niederreiter of the Winnipeg Jets, and Andrea Glauser, out of the Swiss National League, will serve as alternates.

“He's obviously the face of Switzerland. He's like Roger Federer. Very, very talented on the ice. Obviously, a great player but also a great leader. I can say so many things about him. He will lead us in this tournament and going forward,” Fiala said of the Swiss captain.

Josi understands that this is a major opportunity for himself, but also knows he has help in leading the team.

“Hischy', Nino, they've been in the League a long time, and guys who are captains on their other teams. It makes my job a lot easier, but it's definitely a huge honor,” the long-time NHL veteran continued.

Switzerland does not come in as one of the favorites in this tournament, especially with Canada and Czechia in their group. Still, the captain is up for the challenge.

“I think we know who are the favorites; there are some amazing teams here,” Josi said. “I don't think we have to hide. We're a confident group, we're a confident team, but it's the Olympics, every game matters, every game is going to be hard, and I think every team tries to focus on the that first game and you take it from there.”

Switzerland opens up Thursday against France, before facing Canada on Friday, and finishing the group stage against Czechia on Sunday.