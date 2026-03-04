The Nashville Predators shared an encouraging update after forward Ryan O'Reilly exited Tuesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets following a frightening moment during a third-period faceoff. O’Reilly left the ice after taking a stick dangerously close to his left eye midway through the period in Columbus. The Ryan O'Reilly injury scare quickly drew concern from teammates and trainers. The incident also comes at a notable moment for Nashville as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches and speculation quietly builds around the veteran center’s future.

O’Reilly headed straight to the locker room after the stick struck near his eye. The play unfolded when Charlie Coyle’s stick rode up during the draw and caught the Predators forward in the face. He did not return to the game. The moment looked scary in real time.

O’Reilly is also one of only four players in the NHL who still play without a visor after the league made them mandatory for new players in 2013. That detail made the incident even more alarming.

Fortunately, early news from the team offered reassurance. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Nashville addressed the situation shortly after the game. “For those who are concerned about Ryan O’Reilly, we expect that he is going to be OK. He is flying home with the team from Columbus tonight and will be evaluated by our medical team in Nashville. We expect to have an update on his playing status sometime Thursday.”

Article Continues Below

What Ryan O'Reilly’s status means for Predators

The Predators now wait for the medical evaluation in Nashville. O’Reilly has been one of the team’s most important players this season. His presence stabilizes the lineup. His leadership shapes the locker room.

Trade chatter continues around the league as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches. According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, and Minnesota Wild have shown interest in the veteran center. Even so, it remains unclear whether O’Reilly would want to leave Nashville.

For now, the Predators simply want their veteran center healthy. And when Ryan O’Reilly returns to the ice, Nashville’s energy could shift in a hurry.