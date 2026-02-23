After a slow start to the 2025-26 season, Nashville Predators star forward Steven Stamkos has rediscovered his scoring touch. Since Nov. 26, the Canadian has amassed 24 goals and 39 points over a 24-game span — that's second to only the best player in the world in Connor McDavid, who was just named MVP of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Despite Stamkos' excellent play, the Predators remain 26-24-7 and four points back of the Anaheim Ducks for the second wildcard berth in the Western Conference. The way things are going, Nashville could end up selling ahead of the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline, and Stamkos has increased his trade value on a game-to-game basis.

The 36-year-old addressed the trade rumors on Monday.

“It comes with the territory of being a team on the bubble,” Stamkos told The Athletic's Joe Smith. “At the end of the day, I’m not too worried about it. I have a full-move clause, so I get to make a decision whenever it comes down to that. But I haven’t had any conversations about that.”

But does the two-time Stanley Cup champion want to remain in Tennessee?

“You want to win,” he continued. “We’re in a position where, that’s why I signed here was to play competitive hockey, right? It hasn’t happened yet, but we’re in a position where we are playing meaningful games. We’ll see what happens, but that’s the goal for sure.”

Predators' Steven Stamkos has final say on any trade

If Stamkos doesn't want to be traded, he won't be; he owns a full no-movement clause and still has two years left on his contract at an $8 million cap hit.

But the Predators don't project as Stanley Cup contenders despite a strong couple of months, and Stamkos could probably be convinced to waive his no-move to join a team with a better chance to win it all.

Things are even more complicated considering general manager Barry Trotz shockingly announced he is planning to retire after the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign. He made it clear he would “listen to everything” and that “everything is on the table” regarding trades, per Smith.

“It was certainly a shock to everybody,” Stamkos said of Trotz's decision. “But it doesn’t change much in terms of what we have to do as players. It was definitely surprising to wake up to a text about it.”

Stamkos managed just five points over his first 22 games, by far the worst start of any season in his professional career.

But he's been absolutely terrific on the top line with Ryan O'Reilly over the last three months, and the Preds are nowhere close to being out of the race. That's impressive considering the team was dead last in NHL standings on Dec. 1.

It'll be intriguing to see if the group can string a couple of wins together on the other side of the Olympic break to convince Trotz and the front office not to sell.

Nashville is back in action against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night; they have five games remaining before the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline.