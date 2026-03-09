MIAMI – With the Miami Heat starting a crucial week in an effort to solidify their place in the Eastern Conference, the momentum is at its peak as the team extended its winning streak to five games in the 121-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Despite the Heat suffering injuries to Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins, the team has been excelling on both sides of the floor, leading to a positive change in the locker room, as mentioned by head coach Erik Spoelstra.

With the middle of the East separated by only a few games, Miami getting a statement win over the conference-leading Pistons was huge in the team proving that talks counting them out should be null and void. As the goal continues to be to avoid the play-in tourney, Spoelstra would say how the team is “trying to seize the moment right now.”

“We have our motivations in what we're trying to do, and Detroit has had their season, that'll make everybody you know excited to compete against them,” Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints. “You can sense that our locker room, you know, is trying to seize the moment right now, having a lot of fun, competing with each other and playing to a consistent identity on both ends. So that was a cap to a pretty strong week, rest up tomorrow and then start to plan for Tuesday.”

This marks the Heat's second time beating the Pistons, which the win on Sunday started with the defense holding Detroit to just 16 points. To Adebayo, “handing our business on the defensive end” is what's leading to wins.

“We have beaten number one teams in both conferences,” Adebayo said to ClutchPoints, referencing also the win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 17. “So it shows we can compete with anybody…we got to do it on a consistent basis and just keep handling our business on the defensive end. That's why we're really winning games…it makes our offense easier.”

Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro set Heat's focus after win over Pistons

Certainly, as the Heat's captain in Adebayo continues to achieve milestones, he and Tyler Herro are leading the team in this home stretch of the season, trying to bring some semblance of consistency. Consequently, the numbers on the surface look good as the offense is averaging 120.1 points per game (second in the NBA to the Denver Nuggets' 120.2) and fourth in defensive rating (111.4).

“I feel like we've all got sick of being in that middle area, and obviously, the road's not over yet,” Adebayo said after recording 24 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the win over the Pistons. “We got to keep building on these winning streaks. Gotta keep stacking these W's. Keep winning at home.”

If there is one thing Miami has shown this season, it's that they can get wins against top teams in the league, but the same could be said of playing down to competition, as Herro would echo the same sentiments.

“We've been saying it for years, we can beat anybody. We can also lose to anybody,” Herro said to ClutchPoints after leading the Heat with 25 points on Sunday. “So it's just coming in here, and just continue to stack good days. It's boring. It can get boring, but ultimately leads to wins and leads to a good thing.”

Consequently, what has helped is Adebayo and Herro spearheading these collective wins with everybody on the team contributing in big ways, like Jaime Jaquez Jr., Pelle Larsson, Kel'el Ware, and others. At any rate, Miami looks to keep the winning streak going and protect home court as the Washington Wizards visit on Tuesday night.