The Nashville Predators currently find themselves in the fifth overall spot in the NHL's Central Division, and while a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs isn't impossible, the chances aren't strong.

Because of their inconsistency, there are a handful of Predators players who could potentially be moved by soon-to-be-retired general manager Barry Trotz, who loaded up in the 2024 offseason, signing established veteran leadership talent like Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault along with Brady Skjei. They also re-signed goaltender Juuse Saros to a long-term contract.

The Predators didn't come close to living up to the expectations that came after their multiple high-profile additions during the offseason. They lost the first five games of the 2024-25 campaign, falling into a completely puzzling 0-5 hole before they could blink and ultimately never recovering. Nashville has managed to perform better this season, but whether or not they'd be able to piece together enough consistency to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2024 remains to be seen.

Marchessault is one of the players that has been floated as a potential trade piece, and there are multiple destinations that he could prove to be a good fit with. It would also signal that management believes that ultimately signing him in 2024 was an error based on how things turned out, and that it would be time to get younger and focus more on the future. Ironically, Stamkos has also been mentioned in numerous trade possibilities from the Predators.

Marchessault is in the second season of the five-year deal with a $5.5 million cap hit that he signed after being unable to come to terms on an agreement with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Could Jonathan Marchessault return home to the Canadiens?

In December, TSN NHL insider Chris Johnston floated the possibility of the Canadiens landing Marchessault not only because of the obvious geographical connections that he has; he would also bring Stanley Cup winning experience for a fast-paced young group trying to take the next step after achieving their first berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2021 last season.

“This is a move that would certainly sit well with Marchessault, which is important given the fact he’s got that NMC in his contract,” Johnston wrote, via The Athletic. “The former Conn Smythe Trophy winner would bring some experience to the NHL’s youngest roster and should be able to add offensive pop to the Habs' top-six forward group.”

“Facilitating a trade for Marchessault would necessitate some money going out the door, with Patrik Laine’s $8.7 million cap hit the most obvious candidate to go,” he continued. “The Quebec native would be a popular addition for the fanbase.”

Marchessault, who has scored just nine goals with five assists in 36 total games played this season, could get the kind of scoring touch back in his native Quebec that he enjoyed in his final season with the Golden Knights in 2023-24 when he lit the lamp 40 times.

Can Marchessault roll the dice with the Knights again?

Parting ways with Marchessault wasn't the easiest of decisions for Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon, and while Marchessault's contract would likely require some retention on the part of the Predators, the Golden Knights have shown a willingness to roll the dice on former players before.

Reilly Smith, who departed after their 2023 Stanley Cup win, was eventually re-acquired by Vegas after short stints with both the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers.

A Conn Smythe Trophy winner in Vegas, Marchessault could potentially jump at the chance to return to the location where he enjoyed his greatest NHL successes, and who are in considerably stronger position to win it all again than the Predators are.

Marchessault could potentially head out west

One of the feel-good stories of the season is the emergence of the San Jose Sharks, who would love to add some Stanley Cup-winning experience to their young core of players led by the likes of Macklin Celebrini, William Eklund and Will Smith.

Not only do the Sharks have plenty of salary cap space to be able to absorb Marchessault's contract, but he would be another “adult” in the room of a team mostly filled with young talent and who could greatly benefit from the addition of a former 40-goal scorer looking to win again in an exciting environment filled with potential.

The Sharks appear to be on the verge of coming out of the rebuild in a big way, and Marchessault could jump to be a part of it by providing both veteran leadership and scoring punch.