The Cincinnati football program went on a historic run to the College Football Playoff in 2021. They made the playoffs as a non-power-five team in the era when there were still four teams, and it was a huge boost for the Group of Five members. Cincinnati was an extremely talented team that season, but the automatic qualifier in the new 12-team model is there in large part because of how good that Cincinnati team was. It also led to Luke Fickell being promoted to Wisconsin, despite his tenure being under fire.

With NFL free agency in full swing, Brad Spielberger noted that some big standouts from that Cincinnati football team have gotten paid recently in the NFL. Spielberger laid out that Sauce Gardner signed a four-year, $120.4 million deal, Alec Pierce signed a four-year, $114 million deal, Bryan Cook signed a three-year, $40.25 million deal, and Coby Bryant signed a three-year, $40 million deal.

The 2021 Bearcats made the College Football Playoff, but their reward was a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bearcats did not have enough depth to compete with the Crimson Tide, and Alabama won the game easily, 27-6.

The best player on that Cincinnati team was cornerback Sauce Gardner. He dominated during his time in the NFL with the Jets and was recently traded to the Indianapolis Colts, and has fit in well on their defense, too.

Sauce Gardner's new Colts teammate, Alec Pierce, was the biggest former Cincinnati Bearcat on the upcoming free agent market, and the Colts managed to hang onto him by giving him a big raise. The deal, which is reportedly for $116 million over four years, also includes $60 million fully guaranteed. It also makes Pierce the highest-paid free agent receiver in NFL history.

Pierce is 25 years old and is already one of the league's premier big-play threats. Pierce led the NFL with a 22.3 yards-per-reception average in 2024. In 2025, Pierce again led the NFL in average yards-per-catch (he averaged 21.3 yards-per-catch) and also eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career.

It is also worth noting that Coby Bryant and Bryan Cook have made names for themselves as solid players in the NFL, with Bryant signing with the Bears and Cook signing with the Bengals.