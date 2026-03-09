The Pittsburgh Steelers hit free agency on Day 1. They also made a big trade. Then they landed running back Rico Dowdle after his breakout 2025 season, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

“BREAKING: The #Steelers are signing former #Panthers standout RB Rico Dowdle, per multiple sources. Dowdle has had back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons and now finds a new home.”

Dowdle rushed for 1,079 yards with the Cowboys in 2024. Then, with the Panthers last season, he had a pair of monster games. And he finished with 1,076 yards and six touchdowns.

Steelers get a workhorse back in RB Rico Dowdle

Dowdle didn’t get the opportunities he desired down the stretch for the Panthers. That included the playoff loss to the Rams. In that game, he carried only five times for nine yards and caught one pass for six yards.

With the Steelers, he could work in tandem with Jaylen Warren. However, since Dowdle was seeking closer to a RB1 role, it may mean the Steelers guaranteed him a chance to get plenty of touches.

Dowdle ranked No. 51 overall as a free agent, according to The Athletic.

“Dowdle is a big, physical, decisive runner who is urgent upfield with short-area burst,” Daniel Popper wrote. “He is explosive through holes and threatening to the edge, both on designed rushes and bounces.

“Dowdle regularly falls forward through tackles, especially amid congestion at the line of scrimmage. He runs through arm tackles and maintains leg drive through contact. He lacks upper-level long speed in the open field.”

All of that makes sense for the Steelers, who now have two big wide receivers in DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., along with large tight end Darnell Washington. It could be a strong ball-control offense for the Steelers in 2025.

Dowdle also reunites with former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who made him the starter in 2024.