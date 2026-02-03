The Nashville Predators delivered a bit of a bombshell on Monday. General manager Barry Trotz is retiring at the end of this season. The longtime coach is not looking to return to a role behind the bench, either. He is stepping away from hockey in order to spend more time with his family.

Trotz is a legendary figure in Nashville, having served as the team's first head coach. He spent 15 seasons with the Predators, leaving his post in 2013-14. Trotz also coached the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders, winning the Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018. He returned to Nashville after David Poile retired as general manager following the 2022-23 campaign.

Unfortunately, Trotz's front office venture did not turn out the sort of success he found behind the bench. He signed massive free agents such as Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault. However, the Predators have been one of the worst teams in the league since those signings. While they are in a playoff race now, it's clear a change was needed.

Trotz will remain on board until a new general manager is hired. But who could that person be? Here are three potential candidates for the general manager position of the Nashville Predators.

The veteran: Buffalo Sabres AGM Marc Bergevin

It wasn't too long ago that Marc Bergevin was the general manager of the Montreal Canadiens. His time with the Habs had its ups and downs. But those ups were pretty high up, as the Canadiens advanced to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021. Montreal also made an Eastern Conference Final during his tenure.

Bergevin went on to work as an advisor with the Los Angeles Kings. However, the Kings hired Ken Holland as general manager when Rob Blake left the post. In December, Bergevin left Los Angeles to join the Buffalo Sabres as an associate general manager.

Few things could lure Bergevin from his recently hired post. If the opportunity to run his own came up, though, that might be enough to entice him out of Buffalo. The Predators may welcome having a voice in the room that has done the job at a high level before.

The darkhorse: Detroit Red Wings AGM Shawn Horcoff

The Detroit Red Wings look like they have finally turned the corner this season. After a 2-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, the Red Wings are second in the Atlantic Division. And they are nine points ahead of the best non-playoff team in the East. It's been a fine season for Detroit.

Steve Yzerman gets all the headlines as general manager. However, assistant general manager Shawn Horcoff deserves some flowers, as well. He joined Detroit as director of player personnel in 2016 before being promoted to assistant general manager in 2022. He is also the general manager of the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.

That Griffins team? They are enjoying a truly historic season. Grand Rapids is 33-6-2-1, claiming the AHL's hottest start in the league's 90-year history. On the NHL side, he's helped oversee the development of stars such as Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond.

Horcoff could start receiving interest as a general manager candidate soon. If the Predators are looking for player development, bringing in the former Edmonton Oilers star would be a wise move.

The hot prospect: Toronto Maple Leafs AGM Brandon Pridham

Say what you will about the Toronto Maple Leafs, but they have had some of the most impressive talents on their roster across the league over the last decade. Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and Morgan Reilly have won or currently wear the iconic blue and white sweater. Matthew Knies is one of the league's most promising young talents, as well.

One figure in the organization who has received a ton of credit is assistant general manager Brandon Pridham. Pridham is believed to be the highest-paid non-general manager in the NHL. And his specialty is with the salary cap, which drew massive praise from former Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas.

“I don’t know that there’s any person that I talk to more in my day-to-day,” said Dubas to The Athletic in 2020. “So I couldn’t do without him here, I guess is the easiest way to describe Brandon Pridham.”

Pridham has long been considered a potential general manager in the NHL. He did not get the Maple Leafs job when Dubas left for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2023. And he hasn't taken a job outside of the organization, either. It may be tough to pry Pridham from Toronto, but if the Predators could pull it off, it'd be a home run.