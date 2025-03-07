The New Jersey Devils traded for Johnathan Kovacevic before the 2024-25 season. New Jersey wanted to rework its blueline, while the Montreal Canadiens were tweaking theirs. To say the move has worked would be an understatement. Kovacevic has had a fantastic start to life in New Jersey. And he is about to be rewarded for his efforts.

The Devils are working to sign Kovacevic to a contract extension, as reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. The contract terms are not immediately clear at this time. However, this deal is coming at the best time. Kovacevic was set to become a free agent at the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 27-year-old defender has had a career season with New Jersey. He has one goal and 14 points through 63 games. He is one point off his current career high of 15 points in a single season. Kovacevic has also received a massive boost in ice time. The former third-round pick has played nearly 20 minutes a game for the first time in his career in 2024-25.

Johnathan Kovacevic has thrived with Devils

Johnathan Kovacevic has made a fantastic first impression in New Jersey this season. The 27-year-old is not an overly physical player on the ice. However, ranks within the top-five in hits and blocked shots among Devils skaters this season. He also formed one of the best shutdown tandems in the league with Jonas Siegenthaler for most of the season.

His play has helped the Devils return to form a bit in the Metropolitan Division. New Jersey missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs entirely in 2024 after a massively disappointing season. Entering play Friday, though, the Devils have a record of 33-24-6, good for third in the Metro.

The Devils will certainly need his steady defensive play moving forward. New Jersey has lost Jack Hughes for the remainder of the season due to injury. Moreover, defenseman Dougie Hamilton is dealing with a lower-body injury. And Siegenthaler is currently injured.

The Devils are hoping to make noise in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Kovacevic could play a major role in a potential deep playoff run for this team. As a result, New Jersey is looking to reward the 27-year-old with a new contract.