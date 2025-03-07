The New Jersey Devils host the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night, just hours after the NHL trade deadline. On Thursday, they picked up defenseman Brian Dumoulin in a deal with the Anaheim Ducks. That was a signal that they did not like the latest on defenseman Dougie Hamilton's injury. Mike Morreale of NHL.com reported Friday that Hamilton will miss the Devils' game against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

“Just confirming that Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton is dealing with a lower-body injury and will not play tonight,” Morrelae reported.

The Devils played the Stars on Tuesday in Dallas. Hamilton was hurt early, playing only 5:15 in that matchup before leaving. To add insult to injury, it was just two nights after Jack Hughes' season ended with a shoulder injury against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The injuries are brutal, as those are the Devils' two best players, but it could help them at the trade deadline. They were already looking for a center before the Hughes injury and need one now. Brock Nelson has already been traded and Jake Evans signed an extension, taking him off the market.

The top center available is Scott Laughton from the Philadelphia Flyers. He has an extra year of team control at $3 million, which should not be an issue for the Devils. While he is not the scorer or elite talent that Hughes is, he could help their penalty kill and bottom six. If they wanted to add a scorer, paying up to get Rickard Rakell could be the logical move.

While he does not play enter, Rakell is a top-flight goal scorer who has had success in the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins could look to move him with three years left on his deal and the Devils could add him. This would be a big swing but one that could work for the future of the club.