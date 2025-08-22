Amidst a contract standoff, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons fired back at Jerry Jones in more ways than one on social media, alluding to his inevitable exit from the team. After posting a cryptic message on his X, formerly Twitter, and an Allen Iverson-inspired post on TikTok, Parsons may have reached the point of no return with the Cowboys. It appears Micah may have played his last game in Dallas.

At least, that's his desire. Parsons doubled down on what he believes will be a new chapter in his NFL career by posting a clip of Iverson discussing personal success, no matter what's next, Parsons posted to his TikTok, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“I'ma win wherever I go,” Iverson says in Parsons' post. “Wherever I go, I'ma win. I don't care where I go. I don't give a damn what team I go to. I'ma win.”

It doesn't look like Parsons and the Cowboys are anywhere close to reaching an agreement on a contract extension, as both sides are further apart than ever, heading into the 2025 NFL season. After Parsons removed anything related to the Cowboys from his profile on social media, he also posted a bible verse accompanied by the peace/bye emoji.

The following verse was posted to Parsons' X, formerly Twitter.

“Even if I fall, I will rise; the Lord is my light,” per The Book of Micah, verse 7:8.

Micah Parsons fires off cryptic tweet amid standoff with Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (left) looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones' contract negotiations have seemingly hit a new low after an Allen Iverson-inspired TikTok, and according to what Parsons' agent reportedly told the Cowboys' owner. The agent's vulgar response to Jones could have ended a potential contract extension for good, per The Athletic's Jon Machota.

“When we wanted to send the (contract) details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our ass,” Jones said.

We'll see where the Cowboys decide to go from here.

