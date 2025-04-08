The New Jersey Devils are a point away from clinching a berth in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs — and they could have one of their most important players back for the postseason.

Dougie Hamilton, who has been out of the lineup since a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on March 4 due to a lower-body injury, could return for Game 1 of Round 1, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed on Tuesday.

“I think there's a chance he could return for the first round of the playoffs, but it's just a matter of how he continues to progress,” Keefe said, per NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale. “He is on the ice, which is a positive sign. There has been no discussion at this point yet of him joining the team, which speaks to the fact he's not where he needs to be. But obviously that's a significant checkpoint for us that's on the horizon.”

The 31-year-old was ruled out for the entirety of the regular-season in the middle of March, but there was hope that he would be able to return if New Jersey advanced. He's been skating on his own for two weeks and looks on the verge of taking the next step in his recovery.

Despite the long ailment, Hamilton leads New Jersey's blue line with nine goals and is second to Luke Hughes with 31 assists and 40 points. He's a crucial piece of the defensive unit and has been missed sorely over the last month.

After winning three games in a row, the Devils have a 10-point lead on the Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers, two clubs that are right on the precipice but look likely to miss out on the postseason.

Now 41-29-7, the squad has proved it can survive without Hamilton and Jack Hughes — and although Hughes is done for the season, getting Hamilton back would be absolutely massive for the group's postseason chances.

The Devils are almost locked in to play the Carolina Hurricanes in the opening round.

Devils, Hurricanes on collision course for 2023 Round 2 rematch

The Devils will almost certainly finish third in the Metropolitan Division; the Hurricanes are currently second with a 46-26-4 record. They have a seven-point lead on New Jersey, as well as a game in hand.

Considering the Washington Capitals are a full 11 points up on the Canes, barring a miracle, it's going to be Carolina vs. New Jersey in Round 1, beginning in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The two teams previously met in the second-round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. After a phenomenal, 112-point regular-season, the Devils beat the New York Rangers in a seven-game Round 1 thriller.

But the Hurricanes would not be denied, beating the Devils in five games in Round 2 before eventually being swept by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.

With Hamilton back in the lineup, and considering how good Jacob Markstrom has been between the pipes as of late, New Jersey could realistically beat Carolina. But it's going to be an uphill battle against what has been one of the better teams in the NHL since the trade deadline.

The Devils will look to secure their spot in the dance against the lowly Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.