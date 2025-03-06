The New Jersey Devils have made their first move ahead of the NHL trade deadline. After injuries to Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton, they were going to be buyers. On Thursday, they picked up defenseman Brian Dumoulin from the Anaheim Ducks, according to multiple insiders.

“Hearing Brian Dumoulin traded from Anaheim to NJ,” Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported.

TSN's Pierre LeBrun confirmed the price the Devils paid to land Dumoulin. “The Devils are finalizing a deal to get pending UFA D Brian Dumoulin from the Ducks in exchange for a 2nd RD pick and a prospect.”

Daily FaceOff's Frank Seravaill reported that the prospect is 19-year-old winger Herman Traff. He was picked in the third round of the 2024 draft by the Devils. In the World Juniors, he scored just two goals in seven games playing for Sweden. In his professional season, he has 13 points in 34 games.

The Ducks got a solid return for their pending unrestricted free agent, their only defenseman on an expiring contract. New Jersey needed one after Dougie Hamilton got hurt. With Jacob Markstrom back from injury, an extra defenseman will help keep the puck out of their own net.

With Dumoulin now taking up $3.5 million on the Devils' cap space, they still have over $7 million to spend at the deadline. Hughes' injury makes it possible to add a rental like Brock Nelson or a long-term piece like Rickard Rakell. Don't expect the Devils to stop making moves, especially after their disappointing 2023-24 campaign and big Markstrom trade over the summer.

They now do not have a pick in the first two rounds of 2025. The Devils will have to sell future picks or higher-level prospects to land a big-time piece before Friday. Where do you think New Jersey should turn next?