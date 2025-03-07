The New Jersey Devils are acquiring young forward Cody Glass from the Pittsburgh Penguins after losing star Jack Hughes for the rest of the season due to injury.

Via Elliotte Friedman:

“Cody Glass from Pittsburgh to New Jersey”

While Glass isn't exactly a gamechanger, he's a depth piece for the Devils, who are still looking to make a playoff push despite Hughes's absence. In 51 games in 2024-25, Glass has scored four goals and tallied 11 assists. He's not the most electric offensive player, but the 25-year-old does make his impact felt defensively, blocking 31 shots this season while tallying 43 hits.

Glass was the first-ever draft pick in Vegas Golden Knights history as they selected him sixth overall in 2017. He struggled in his two seasons in the Sin City before they traded him to the Nashville Predators. Injuries derailed his time with the Preds before they moved to the Penguins. This was his first season in Pittsburgh. In 66 games in the AHL while a member of Nashville, Glass had 62 points in 66 games. He's capable.

The Devils are in third place in the Metropolitan Division with a 33-24-6 record. While the loss of Hughes is a massive one, New Jersey remains in the mix for postseason hockey. Captain Nico Hischier remains optimistic his squad can continue to win games:

“Dig in, that's the mindset,” Hischier told NHL.com on Thursday. “It's a big loss but this happens to teams. Everybody has got to step up their game and play for those guys we know would love to be here playing these meaningful games down the stretch.”

Glass's best NHL season came in 2022-23, scoring 14 times and supplying 21 helpers in 72 games. He'll have an opportunity to earn meaningful ice time with the Devils as they look to stay hot offensively. New Jersey is looking to end a two-game skid on Friday as they face the NHL-best Winnipeg Jets.