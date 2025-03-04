The New Jersey Devils are dealing with a significant injury to center Jack Hughes. He left their game against the Vegas Golden Knights after an awkward hit delivered by Jack Eichel. His prognosis has not been revealed yet, which is important for the immediate future of his team. The Devils are looking to add at the trade deadline and can swing big if Hughes is out long-term. TSN's Pierre LeBrun has the latest on New Jersey's cap situation.

“Devils aren't yet operating as if they'll have Hughes' $8M cap hit to use at the deadline, they want to wait until they get more clarity over next few days on his situation to know for sure,” LeBrun reported. “But they were already in the C trade market even before the injury. They'll be looking for offense whether it's C or W before Friday's deadline. Plus maybe add a D depth piece.”

If Hughes is out for the rest of the regular season, they can put him on Long Term Injured Reserve. That frees up cap space to add more expensive players for the rest of the regular season. The Devils could then bring Hughes back for the playoffs when the salary cap is not enforced.

Potential trade deadline additions for the Devils

As LeBrun said in his post, the Devils were looking for a center before Hughes got hurt. But the center market lost a big piece on Tuesday as they await Hughes' medicals. The Canadiens signed Jake Evans to a four-year extension, taking him off the trade deadline boards. He would have been a perfect fit for New Jersey but they will have to pivot.

The Islanders are run by Devils legend Lou Lamoriello and have the top center on the market in Brock Nelson. But he does not have the defensive prowess they need from a bottom-six forward. If Hughes is out for the playoffs, Nelson could be a perfect addition. But there are better options for New Jersey for a cheaper price.

Flyers center Sean Laughton fits the Devils' needs as a bottom-six center who can score. He has 11 goals in 58 games this year and can kill penalties. He is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, so his desire to stay with the Flyers should not be a hurdle. There are not many options out there and Laughton could be just the piece they need to win in the postseason.