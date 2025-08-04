Micah Parsons is dominating the NFL news cycle right now after requesting a trade from the Dallas Cowboys. Amidst the speculation, Los Angeles Chargers' star Khalil Mack couldn't help but praise Parsons in a recent interview.

While sitting down with Amy Adams on “Up and Adams,” Mack revealed that he feels “inspired” by Micah Parsons. The 34-year-old edge rusher explained what parts of Parsons' game he admires the most.

“Man, when you think about [Micah Parsons], it's just the get off, it's the speed. Him understanding he has the speed and the counters that he does so effectively,” said Khalil Mack. “And how fast he's able to get to the quarterback, it's definitely one of those things that's not coachable; he's got it. I watch film on him and I'm inspired by it and I like the way he plays the game and approaches the game.”

Parsons, who is 26 years old, seems unlikely to be traded by the Cowboys. Despite that, rumors and speculation continue to swirl, as he has yet to sign a contract extension with Dallas. Kay Adams tried getting Khalil Mack to petition Parsons to come play for the Chargers, but the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year kept his cards close and didn't outright say he'd like to see Micah Parsons traded to Los Angeles.

For whatever reason, the Chargers are not revealing exactly how they feel about Parsons' situation. Safety Derwin James also avoided the question when Adams brought it up to him as well. But only time will tell if the Cowboys trade Micah Parsons or not with the 2025-26 season right around the corner.

Khalil Mack and the Chargers have high expectations for next season. After finishing with an 11-5 record in Jim Harbaugh's first year as head coach, the franchise hopes to be even better after making some notable additions this offseason.

Los Angeles kicks off the regular season with a Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. It's a prime time contest, as the two teams will face off against each other on Friday, August 5, with an 8 p.m. EST kickoff.