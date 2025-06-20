The New York Islanders are entering a massive offseason. They already fired Lou Lamoriello and hired Mathieu Darche to run the organization. They also hold the first-overall pick in the upcoming NHL Entry Draft, where they could take hometown kid James Hagens. With many roster questions arising, the Islanders should be making some offseason trades. Who should be on the move?

The Islanders have $22.7 million in cap space entering the offseason, according to CapWages. But by trading these three players before the season, they could open up even more space to add scoring. In 2024-25, they scored the 28th most goals in the league. So, scoring is mandatory for Darche to add to make them a playoff team. Trading Noah Dobson, JG Pageau, and Scott Mayfield will help them in the long term.

Noah Dobson is on the block, and rightfully so

The Islanders drafted Noah Dobson in the first round of the 2018 draft. He has played 388 games in the NHL, but has not blossomed into the number one defenseman the team was hoping for. But his stats, a 70-assist season in 2023-24 specifically, may have him thinking he deserves that type of salary. Darche should see the red flags here and ship Dobson out before paying him a massive salary. He is a restricted free agent, so an offer sheet could be in play as well.

The Islanders are “testing the market” on Dobson, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman on the recent 32 Thoughts Podcast. While that could land him back with the team, it is more than has been reported in the past. There were trade conversations around Dobson in the winter, but Friedman reported then that it was only for the right return.

Dobson could become the highest-paid player on a team that acquires him, as defensemen can get very expensive. But the Islanders know he is not a power-play quarterback and not good in his own end. It is time to move on from Dobson.

JG Pageau's Islanders tenure should be ending

At the NHL trade deadline, Lamoriello traded Brock Nelson to the Colorado Avalanche for prospect Calum Ritchie and a first-round pick. But that was not the only player the now-former GM was shopping. The Oilers were in conversation with the Islanders for Pageau before pivoting to Trent Frederic. But Darche should take hints from his predecessor and deal Pageau with one year left on his deal.

One of the big hangups for the Oilers was Lamoriello's unwillingness to retain half of Pageau's salary. But in the offseason, teams will have more space to make moves, and Darche should not need to do that. Even if they did, they could get a better pick by taking on $2.5 million in dead cap space for this year.

The Bruins would be a great fit for Pageau, as they are in desperate need of centers. They picked up a bunch of picks and prospects at the trade deadline by selling off pieces. They should use that surplus to pick up Pageau.

Scott Mayfield needs to waive his no-trade clause

Defenseman Scott Mayfield has a full no-trade clause and five years left at $3.5 million per season. That makes his contract nearly untradable, unless Darche makes some changes. If they draft Matthew Schaefer first overall and they re-sign Tony DeAngelo, Alexander Romanov, and Scott Perunovich, there won't be space for Mayfield. If the Islanders tell Mayfield that he will not play, he may waive his clause then.

Lamoriello was tasked with keeping together a playoff core in the COVID flat-cap era. That meant he gave out a lot of long-term deals with low AAVs to facilitate the tight ceiling. But Mayfield has not even played up to his ‘low' cap hit in recent years. His defense has taken a step back, and his offense was never really there. Darche should try and move on, even if it does not garner much of a return.