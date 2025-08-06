Recently, the Buffalo Bills received an injury scare when rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston went down with a non-contact leg injury. Thankfully, Hairston's injury has since been revealed to be not as serious as initially feared, with the diagnosis as a sprained LCL, which will keep him out for a few weeks, per Tim Graham of The Athletic.

On Tuesday, HBO's hit show Hard Knocks premiered its new season with the debut episode. The show this year is covering the Bills, and the moment of Hairston's unfortunate injury was captured when cameras were rolling.

Cornerback Christian Benford was mic'd up during that time and was heard saying a prayer for Hairston as he was helped off of the field.

“Heavenly Father, please give him strength,” Benford says in the audio clip, per The Athletic. “As we honor everything you give us, please heal him. You know it’s never worse, as much as we think it is, Lord. God, bless his mind, his soul, his body, his everything, Lord. Please give him strength, Lord. As we’re weak, bless everything we do because we can’t do it without you. In Jesus’ name we pray, amen.”

“He was in pain,” Benford later added. “He was trying to understand it. I think he was confused and just trying to grasp it.”

At this point, it's unclear whether Hairston will be ready for the regular season, but it's certainly good news that he suffered only a sprain and not something more severe.

Hairston was drafted in the first round this year out of Kentucky and joins a Bills defensive backfield that is brimming with young talent. Buffalo also bolstered its defensive line this summer by signing free agent Joey Bosa, who, when healthy, remains one of the elite pass rushers in the game today.

The Bills' offense should also be one of the elite units in the NFL once again under the direction of quarterback Josh Allen, who won last year's MVP trophy.

The Bills are slated to kick off their 2025 season at home against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC divisional round rematch on September 7 in prime time.