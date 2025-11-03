The New York Islanders selected Matthew Schaefer with the first overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. They hoped he could be an impactful part of their blueline for years to come. However, the Islanders rookie has had an immediate impact. After his performance on Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, they could not script this any better.

Schaefer led the comeback effort for New York on Sunday. He scored twice, including the game-tying goal, in a win over the Blue Jackets. His tying goal was the first of two goals in 30 seconds to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

HOW 'BOUT THOSE ISLES 👀 They score two goals in 29 seconds late in the third to win! pic.twitter.com/SgXcz2aKOz — NHL (@NHL) November 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

His two goals were rather historic, as well. Schaefer became the youngest defenseman in NHL history with a multi-point game. He surpassed Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr, who made his name with the Boston Bruins in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Islanders' Matthew Schaefer reacts to Blue Jackets win

The Islanders have been a bit streaky to begin the 2025-26 season. But they are certainly pleased with the positives that have shown themselves this year. Performances like the one New York turned in during the third period against the Blue Jackets are the ones they want to emulate moving forward.

“We really grinded them out there. That was a big shift out of the guys. Wow. I mean, it's fun hockey to play and fun hockey to watch, too, when your team goes to work and a couple of big goals there in the last minute,” Schaefer said on Sunday of the Blue Jackets win, via The Hockey News reporter Stefan Rosner.

New York has improved to 6-5-1 on the season, and are winners of two straight games. The Islanders can feel a bit more confident after a win like this. The task now is translating this to the games ahead. Schaefer and his teammates are in action once again on Tuesday night when they take on the Boston Bruins.