The Ohio State Buckeyes are once again sending elite talent to the NFL, as wide receiver Carnell Tate officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft amid growing top-10 buzz.

The decision became public on Tuesday when ESPN insider Pete Thamel reported Tate’s intentions, noting both his production and draft stock.

“Sources: Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate is leaving school early and declaring for the NFL Draft, where he’s projected as a Top 10 overall pick in Mel Kiper’s latest rankings. Tate caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns for the Buckeyes this year.” Thamel posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Tate later confirmed the move himself with a heartfelt social media message reflecting on his three-year journey in Columbus. After arriving as a highly touted recruit, Tate steadily developed into one of the Buckeyes’ most reliable and explosive offensive weapons.

“Being a Buckeye has been an amazing ride that I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Tate said in a statement he posted on Instagram. “From day one, I’ve always dreamed of playing for this program and it has been a dream come true. This program has pushed me to be my best, taught me how to compete at the highest level, and given me memories and relationships I’ll never forget.”

Tate’s announcement also made clear that the decision was not rushed, but carefully considered as he weighed his future at the next level.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to take the next step in my career and declare for the NFL Draft,” Tate wrote, while thanking his family and coaches. “I’m proud of everything I’ve accomplished at Ohio State and will carry the lessons, relationships, and memories from this program with me forever.”

He also paid tribute to Ohio State’s wide receiver room, widely known as “Zone 6,” which has become one of college football’s premier NFL pipelines.

“It’s been an honor to be part of Zone 6. Thank you to everyone in the group for challenging me, pushing me, and helping me grow both on and off the field,” Tate added.

On the field, Tate leaves Ohio State after a career-best junior season in which he totaled 51 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns, finishing his Buckeye career with 121 catches, 1,872 yards, and 14 touchdowns.

Despite sharing targets with superstar Jeremiah Smith, Tate consistently flashed elite route-running, size, and big-play ability that caught the attention of NFL evaluators.

His departure continues Ohio State’s remarkable trend of producing first-round wide receivers, though it also creates questions for an offense undergoing change following Brian Hartline’s exit. Still, with Smith and quarterback Julian Sayin returning, the Buckeyes remain well-positioned for the upcoming season.