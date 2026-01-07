The college football free agency is already churning out mayhem, and it includes the surprising situation involving quarterback Demond Williams Jr. Lane Kiffin's LSU football has already been linked to Williams, who shockingly expressed his intention to enter the college football transfer portal despite having just signed a deal to return to the Washington Huskies.

“LSU is expected to be a team to watch as a possibility with Washington QB transfer Demond Williams,” sources told Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

So in a matter of just days, Washington went from seemingly feeling secure about its future in the quarterback position in the 2026 college football season to dealing with the aftermath of a controversial QB1 loss.

That being said, Washington will likely use legal avenues to try and keep Williams on the strength of the contract extension he signed.

As for LSU football, it remains to be seen which quarterback it will start in 2026. On the same night that Williams declared his intention to hit the transfer portal, another quarterback from another program visited Kiffin in Baton Rouge.

Arizona State Sun Devils signal-caller Sam Leavitt was seen with Kiffin during an LSU basketball game against the visiting South Carolina Gamecocks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.

Should LSU football end up landing Williams, the Tigers will have a quarterback who had just thrown for 3,065 passing yards and 25 touchdowns against eight interceptions, while posting a 69.5 completion rate on his passes across a total of 13 games with Washington football in the 2025 campaign.