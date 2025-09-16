Veteran forward Anthony Duclair is through a season with the New York Islanders, but the 2024-25 NHL campaign did not seem to be an ideal one for him. He played in only 44 games, scoring seven goals and dishing out four helpers while finishing with a minus-15.

A big reason for his struggles on the ice was the groin muscle injury he suffered last October. After a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets last April, Islanders head coach Patrick Roy ripped Duclair's performance, saying that the skater was “god-awful” and that “he’s lucky to be in the lineup.”

Added Roy: “Sorry if I lose it on him right now, but that’s how I feel.”

Duclair, however, has recently revealed that Roy already apologized for those comments.

“I told him I didn't need an apology — I just needed him to know I was playing hurt, and he told me he didn't really know the extent of the injury,” said Duclair shared, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

As for his injury, Duclair said that it really prevented him from playing up to par.

“Obviously, we know the injury. I tore my groin right off the bone, fifth game of the year,” Duclair said, per Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News.

“Injuries happen. They’re out of my control. The timeline given to me was 4-6 weeks. It was a little tough, 3 ½ weeks, I didn’t have a groin. It was still not connected back to the bone. So I just feel like I came back too early. Got back skating too early, skated with the team too early, ended up playing too early.”

Duclair further opened up about the difficulty he had to go through on the ice while playing at less than 100 percent form.

“It hindered me the rest of the season, and I basically played on one leg,” Duclair continued.

“As a player, you don’t want to be on the sidelines; you want to be playing out there, battling with the boys. That’s what I try to do. Obviously, it wasn’t good for anyone for me to be out there.”

Duclair now looks to have a much better season in the 2025-26 campaign with the Islanders, who signed him to a four-year, $14 million contract in 2024.