The New York Islanders lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 at home on Tuesday. They have lost six straight games, including every one since the controversial call that cost them a win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 24. Their playoff chances are dwindling and the play on the ice has been declining. Islanders coach Patrick Roy took a shot at forward Anthony Duclair after Tuesday's loss. Ethan Sears of the New York Post has the quotes from the postgame.

“He was god-awful,” Roy said. “He had a bad game. That’s why I didn’t play him a lot. And he’s lucky to be in the lineup. Sorry if I lose it on him right now, but that’s how I feel.”

Sears continued with the ice time stats to back up Roy's comments, “He played 11:05 in Tampa on Saturday, 10:10 in Carolina on Sunday, and 12:15 on Tuesday, all well below his season average of 15:06.”

Duclair signed a four-year deal worth $3.5 million annually before this season. In 44 games this season, he has only seven goals and four assists, adding up to the worst season of his NHL career. He joined the Islanders in part because he played for Roy in juniors. But that relationship has not blossomed this year.

The Islanders need a healthy Anthony Duclair next season

Duclair's value comes from his speed, and in the fifth game of this season, he suffered a groin injury. Whether he is at 100% or not, that false start to the season was always going to hurt him. With the Islanders' offense struggling, every misstep Duclair made was amplified.

When the NHL trade deadline came around, the Islanders had closed the gap on the playoffs but still sat outside. General manager Lou Lamoriello decided to trade Brock Nelson for a hefty return. But given the opportunity to deal Kyle Palmieri or JG Pageau, the Isles held on. They are going to try and compete next year, and Duclair will be an important part of that.

Down the middle, the Islanders will be strong once again next year. Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal, Pageau, Calum Ritchie, and Casey Cizikas will all be under contract. But Duclair is slated as their best winger outside of captain Anders Lee. He needs to get out of Roy's doghouse and find the back of the net while playing out the string this year. That will give him the confidence necessary to lead the team back to the playoffs next year.