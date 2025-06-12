The New York Islanders struggled to find consistency in their first full season under head coach Patrick Roy, who managed to lead them to a playoff spot in 2024 but wasn't able to do so this season.

While the Islanders have already made a notable change by not renewing the contract of former general manager and team president of hockey operations Lou Lamoriello, don't expect new GM Mathieu Darche to part ways with one or both of a pair of key forwards.

Both Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal are expected to remain in place, according to a recent release from Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“Speaking of centers, there’s a long list of teams eager to see where things go with the New York Islanders under new GM Mathieu Darche when it comes to Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat. Could either center become available? The answer is no,” LeBrun wrote.

“Darche has communicated with both star players that they’re staying put,” the hockey insider continued. “That’s going to be disappointing for teams who were hoping to make offers on either. I think Montreal would have probably been one of those teams. But keeping both Barzal and Horvat is part of Darche’s decision to not undergo a massive, long-term rebuild. He sees a team that can compete for a playoff spot next year.”

Barzal was limited to just 30 games this season, scoring six goals with 14 assists. Horvat scored 28 goals with 29 assists while playing in all but one game.

The Islanders will have over $20 million of salary cap space to utilize toward improvements to the roster, and Darche clearly feels that both Barzal and Horvat are long-term solutions worth keeping around.

Article Continues Below

Bo Horvat expects big 2025-26 season for Islanders

Horvat, who joined Team Canada in the recently-completed 2025 World Championship in Denmark and Sweden, believes things are lined up for the Islanders to have a big offseason, via NHL.com.

“We've got a bright future,” Horvat said. “Obviously having the No. 1 pick is huge, too, but we also have good pieces in our lineup right now. We have some key pieces, some young players and stuff that are going to take the next step, too. I'm excited about our squad and already can't wait for next year.”

The Islanders finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 35-35-12 record, good for sixth place in the Metropolitan Division ahead of only the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers.