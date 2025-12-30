There may be a new trend coming to College Basketball. James Nnaji has been approved to play at Baylor even though he had already been selected in the NBA Draft back in 2023. Now, UConn head coach Dan Hurley has spoken to Matt Norlander of CBSSports about the move.

“I would just say with the players, obviously with all the G League (guys), I just had no idea that that was even an option. I thought it was actually a joke when I saw it. I just assumed that when you stay in the draft or you get drafted that you would forgo your college eligibility. I was not aware of the loopholes in it,” Hurley texted Norlaner, expressing his surprise about the Nnaji move.

The lack of clarity around eligibility rules has caused confusion recently. Kirill Elatontsev was granted a semester of eligibility after playing in the VTB United League, the Russian professional basketball league. Further, former G League players Thierry Darlan and London Johnson both got eligibility after playing in the G League. The UConn coach went on to say that he supports players making sure they are doing what is best for themselves, while coaches will find way to better their programs.

“The coaches are obviously always gonna do what's in their best interest if they can grab a player from somewhere. It's gone on forever. Coaches have cheated in recruiting for years. They've paid players. I mean, the coaches are gonna find ways to make their team the best they can be.”

Still, there is a lack of guidelines, and that could create a competitive disadvantage.

“But I would say my biggest thing is: who's looking out for the shield, the college basketball (shield)? Who's protecting college basketball, one of the most special things we have in sports. College basketball, March Madness, the second biggest annual sporting event every year. We need a commissioner. We need rules, we need guidelines,” Hurley continued.

The call for a commissioner in college sports is not something new. It has often happened when it comes to college football and the College Football Playoff. Now, the call for a commissioner has moved to college basketball, and if Hurley gets his way, that would be coming.

“So, I think college basketball needs a commissioner. A (Roger) Goodell. A David Stern. Somebody that's gonna make decisions and start making moves that are in the best interest of college basketball, not just having coaches and players do what's in the best interest of them,” Hurley finished.

It is highly unlikely that the NCAA would willingly give up its power, but with multiple different players finding a way to get extra eligibility, it is becoming clear why Hurley is frustrated. He is a coach who loves the game and wants the best for it, and clearly feels like the situation currently is not the best for the sport.