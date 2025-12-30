On Tuesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will hit the floor for a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road. Joel Embiid is on the injury report for this contest, currently listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain as well as right knee injury management. Here's everything we know about Embiid's injury and his playing status vs the Grizzlies.

Joel Embiid playing status vs Grizzlies

Given his questionable designation on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Embiid will be able to suit up for Tuesday night's road game against the Grizzlies. Embiid did not play in the 76ers' last game, a road loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, and last played in their recent road loss against the Chicago Bulls.

Joining Embiid on the injury report are Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford, both of whom will remain out of the lineup due to inury.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have a crowded injury report, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, Ty Jerome, John Kanchar, and Vince Williams Jr. all set to miss this contest, with a host of other players being listed as questionable.

The 76ers have been struggling a bit as of late, currently sitting at 16-14 entering this game. Embiid has been in and out of the lineup all year as the team looks to manage his knee injury, although Paul George has managed to play for most of the games in recent weeks. Tyrese Maxey has continued what seems to be a lock for an All-NBA campaign this year, and rookie VJ Edgecombe has roared back to life after slowing down a bit in the wake of his hot start.

In any case, the 76ers and Grizzlies are slated to tip off on Tuesday evening at 8:00 pm ET from Memphis.