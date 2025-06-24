The general manager of the New York Islanders, Mathieu Darche, was pretty straightforward when it came to discussing the team’s plans for the draft. With just a few days left before the 2025 NHL Draft, he made it clear that the Islanders have no intention of trading away their top overall pick, a declaration that firmly sets the direction for the franchise’s future.

The Islanders snagged the No. 1 selection after winning the NHL Draft Lottery back in May. While other teams have been asking about the pick's availability, Darche stressed that his priority is on long-term growth through the draft, as reported by NHL.com.

He didn’t spill the beans on who the team is eyeing, but he did mention that the scouting focus has shifted more towards assessing character and personality rather than just skill since most of the top prospects are already well-known. Among those still in the mix are defenseman Matthew Schaefer and forward James Hagens, both of whom have caught the organization’s attention, according to Sporting News.

Schaefer, who’s ranked first by NHL Central Scouting, made a strong comeback from injury and wowed evaluators with his resilience and leadership. Hagens, a Long Island native, is a fan favorite and has reportedly shown interest in playing for his hometown team. Darche had good things to say about both players but also pointed out that several other prospects have stood out.

While Darche ruled out trading the No. 1 pick, he didn’t completely close the door on other potential moves. He confirmed that the front office is looking into ways to snag an additional first-round selection, which could help the team land another top-10 talent, depending on the cost.

As draft night draws near, the Islanders’ approach under Darche showcases a mix of caution and ambition. While the No. 1 pick is off limits, other possibilities remain on the table as the team aims to refresh its roster with young talent and steer clear of a lengthy rebuild.