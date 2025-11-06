New York Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer is a hot topic around the NHL at this time. The No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft has made an immediate impact for the Islanders so far this season. And he has acclimated himself well on Long Island. This includes his involvement in the rivalry between the Islanders and their intrastate rival, the New York Rangers.

Schaefer has taken the rivalry rather personally, and even brought it up off ice. He recently did an interview with NHL on TNT, where former Rangers goaltender Hendrik Lundqvist asked the first question. The rookie defenseman was hoping Liam McHugh, a Long Island native, would get the first crack at the interview, though.

“First off, it's pretty tough to get a Ranger asking the first question and not the Long Island native here. I'd rather the Long Island native ask me first but I'll let this one slide. It is what it is, I'll let it slide,” Schaefer said as the NHL on TNT panel burst into laughter.

Matthew Schaefer is already an Islander at heart… he's NOT HAPPY that the Rangers legend @HLundqvist got to ask the first question and not @liam_mchugh, the Long Island native 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1Av6wOXQTN — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) November 6, 2025

This comment is all in good fun. Lundqvist, who was one of the best goaltenders of the 2010s, took it in jest, as well. In fact, the rivalry is still alive in the King's heart. “As a Ranger I respect it. The feeling is mutual 🙃😂,” Lundqvist wrote on social media following the interview.

As mentioned, Schaefer is making an immediate impact. The star Islanders rookie is third among all defensemen in points with 11. Moreover, he leads all defensemen with five goals. He has more goals than the likes of Cale Makar, Dougie Hamilton, and Zach Werenski.

Despite Schaefer's hot start, the Islanders aren't doing so hot in the early going. In fact, neither New York team is off to the best start. The Rangers and Islanders are tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets for last place in the Metropolitan Division.

It's certainly encouraging to see Schaefer's incredible start to the season. New York would certainly like to get some wins on the board, of course. And they hope to do just that on Thursday night when they take on Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild.